After five months of being displaced due to the devastating Creswick floods which wrought havoc for residents and businesses, one elderly local considers himself one of the "lucky ones".
Albert Street resident Patrick Joseph Curran, 91, who reportedly almost died when water ravaged his five-bedroom house in January, is finally back home.
Advertisement
But even now it is still in need of repair, with only two of his five bedrooms in a habitable condition.
Mr Curran said the Hepburn Shire Council's efforts to assist him and the rest of the community after the floods - which damaged about 150 homes - were particularly appalling.
"I'm sitting here like a leaky bag of sugar waiting for things to happen and they don't happen," Mr Curran told The Courier.
"Hepburn Shire Council have been absolutely hopeless in trying to help."
Mr Curran, who has survived four bouts of floods during his lifetime, said he felt his pleas for assistance from the council for help had fallen on deaf ears.
"I requested the council to put in a bit of gravel near my gate which was washed out and it's covered in bark and debris and they still haven't come up here," he said.
He was also particularly aggravated with the council's lack of concern surrounding Creswick Creek.
"The reason the flood water couldn't get away is because the Creswick Creek is backed up and if they cleaned the creek out that would be half the bloody battle fixed," Mr Curran said.
"I want the council to do something."
IN THE NEWS:
On the day of the floods, Mr Curran said he was "dragged out of his home" at 2am and shuffled to various places including an emergency accommodation located at Creswick Football Netball Club and the Newington Apartments in Ballarat.
For a short time he was also hospitalised due to ongoing health ailments and the emotional distress the floods had caused him at the Ballarat Base Hospital.
"I was a fit and healthy person before the floods came," Mr Curran said.
Mr Curran's daughter, who wished not to be named, further emphasised the turmoil the floods had brought her father as she said his demeanour drastically changed after the event.
"He became very emotional and he is not an emotional man," she said.
She also felt similarly to her father regarding the council's storm recovery response.
Advertisement
"The council provided us with nothing other than a skip bin," Mr Curran's daughter said.
"I spent days physically clearing everything out of my father's home and cutting through the carpet with a Stanley knife.
"I'm certain that there's black mould in between the plaster boards as well and I thought the council's storm recovery team would help us with addressing this but they haven't and that's not good enough."
She also stressed the Hepburn Shire Council needed to provide a more compassionate approach when it came to dealing with elderly residents, particularly during this recovery period.
"My father lost everything in his home and he almost lost his life and this is the sort of thing elderly people in Creswick are going through," she said.
"I thought the council would be more compassionate towards older residents since there are so many other elderly residents that are still displaced."
Advertisement
She said one thing the council could implement to assist elderly residents and concession card holders is to provide them with either a waiver or reduction in their council rates.
"My father's only income is a pension and this has been both an emotional and financially difficult time for him," the daughter said.
Hepburn Shire Council chief executive officer Bradley Thomas said the council encouraged anyone impacted by the storms who were experiencing financial hardship to approach them.
"Any resident having an issue with paying their council rates can come to us for assistance. We will evaluate each person's circumstance on an individual case-by-case basis," Mr Thomas said.
Another Creswick resident, Mark Patterson, who hasn't been as fortunate as Mr Curran, having been removed from his home since January, said despite his outrage at the Hepburn Shire Council's recovery efforts he still had not seen any improvements.
Advertisement
Mr Patterson, who is currently living in a private property near the RACV Goldfields Resort, said he "hadn't seen or heard" from the council.
"Not hearing from them is standard; it seems like the council's approach is 'get on with it'," he said.
"The only help I've seen them give is to local businesses and the (RACV Goldfields) resort but locals aren't being supported.
"The whole town is fired up about this."
Mr Curran, his daughter and Mr Patterson felt Creswick - when compared with other suburbs in the shire -were being neglected by the council, especially when it came to the speed of storm-recovery efforts.
"If we were in Daylesford things would have been fixed yesterday," Mr Curran said.
Advertisement
Mr Patterson added: "If we were in Daylesford the council would be right onto it".
Mr Curran's daughter echoed similar sentiments, saying she felt the council was too preoccupied with the liveliness of Daylesford.
"I hope the money the council has received for storm-recovery efforts from the state government is spent in Creswick and not in Daylesford because it seems like everything goes to Daylesford."
The Hepburn Shire Council has committed more than $3.5 million to the storm clean-up, with a primary focus on clearing drains and repairing roads.
Mr Thomas added: "Council is continuing advocacy for additional funding to assist the recovery, especially funding to undertake a Flood Mitigation Study."
To learn more about the council's recovery efforts and where to seek assistance, visit hepburn.vic.gov.au/Residents/Emergencies/Storm-recovery
Advertisement
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.