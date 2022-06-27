Young people are driving growth in regional areas, including in Moorabool which has just experienced one of regional Australia's biggest growth rates.
A report from the Regional Australia Institute found 56 per cent of people moved out of capital cities to live in Moorabool in the 12 months to March 2022.
While millennials (24 to 40-year-olds) made up the biggest proportion of people moving to Moorabool at 52 per cent, it attracted a relatively high proportion of gen-xers (40 to 56-year-olds) at 24 per cent.
The institute's Regional Movers Index report, based on data from Commonwealth Bank's 10 million customers, listed Moorabool in the top five regional hotspots for growth.
Far more people are moving out of the cities, particularly Melbourne, than in the two years before the pandemic, with a 26.7 per cent higher migration rate.
Moorabool Shire Council mayor Tom Sullivan said the significant growth had been seen around Bacchus Marsh, Ballan and smaller towns in the shire.
He said Moorabool attracted people from capital cities because of its location and it offered choice, including urban areas, small towns and rural living.
There is a good public transport system and a measure of home affordability, Cr Sullivan said.
"Other than a sea view, Moorabool can actually offer any choice of residential opportunity," Cr Sullivan said.
"Because of where we are geographically located, we are on the doorstep of greater Melbourne, the city of Melton is on our eastern boundary and Ballarat is on our western boundary and from Bacchus Marsh, it's 50 kilometres to the centre of Melbourne."
Cr Sullivan said the new data was not surprising and the council had anticipated there would be significant growth.
Other regional hotspots for growth include Ceduna in South Australia which saw a 114 per cent growth in the 12 months to March 2022.
Growth in Mount Gambier and Port Augusta was high, at 85 per cent and 74 per cent respectively. Western Downs in Queensland experienced the same growth as Moorabool at 56 per cent.
Those areas tend to be attractive due to their diverse economies - made up of agriculture, hospitality, manufacturing and health care - Commonwealth Bank's regional and agribusiness general manager Paul Fowler said.
People aged between 25 and 40 are attracted to cheaper housing and job opportunities in the regions, where there are 85,000 vacancies, he said.
"(There's) incredible employment opportunities for families, millennials, gen X-ers, to move to the regions and support the thriving economic and social communities," Mr Fowler said.
But the migration goes both ways, with the RAI report finding people are once again moving from the country to the city as pandemic lockdowns lift.
The report found 4.6 per cent of internal population flow was movement from the regions to the cities in the first three months of the year, which may ease severe housing shortages in the regions.
