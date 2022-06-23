The Courier

CFA apologises for 'distressing' culture following damning report

By Mibenge Nsenduluka
Updated June 23 2022 - 7:17am, first published 7:11am
The Country Fire Authority admits some staff had been subjected to unacceptable behaviour.

The Country Fire Authority has issued a public apology after an independent review into its culture found evidence of a toxic environment.

