As the region heads further into higher-risk winter driving conditions the number of lives lost on our roads is climbing.
According to the Transport Accident Commission across Ballarat and neighbouring local government areas there have been seven road deaths in 2022 - up from two this time last year.
The data also showed of the 119 lives lost on Victorian roads this year, 71 have been in regional areas.
Victorian Department of Transport Grampians regional director Michael Bailey said every incident had its own factors.
"Those factors vary considerably at every incident, so we saw one a couple of weeks ago on the Western Highway," he said.
"Two in two days in fact, where an innocent person was collided into by another vehicle, who looks like they've been distracted in some way, shape, or form."
Ongoing state government funding has allowed non-profit road safety education organisation Road Safe Central Highlands (RS CH), who received $70,000 this year, to continue their work.
Mr Bailey said driver behaviour was the main factor in road deaths in the region, and in turn, such education was crucial to making our roads safer.
"We know that driver behaviour is still the primary contributor to fatalities on our road network," Mr Bailey said.
"What we see through the Central Highlands' projects is awareness, education, and those types of aspects so that hopefully we don't get into the enforcement and subsequent fatality type scenario," he said.
For over 30 years RS CH campaigns have been delivered across seven municipalities - including Ballarat, Central Goldfields, Moorabool, and Pyrenees - around speeding, road works and road workers, school zones, drug and drink driving, cyclists, young drivers and other road safety issues.
RS CH chief officer Gerard Ryan said these programs have a real impact, and points to the black ice awareness radio campaign in recent years as an example.
"[We] tried to identify where the black ice spots may be, local radio have been really good at doing live reads essentially on days when ice is more prevalent and they identify those spots where people need to keep an eye out," he said.
"Our feedback is since that's been run, we haven't heard of any fatalities that would be directly attributed to black ice now."
Ballarat Police Senior Sergeant Stuart Gale said the programs are supported by Victoria Police.
He said drivers should be mindful of speed, weather and road conditions as Ballarat and surrounds continue to move through the winter months.
"Gravel or bitumen, drive at an appropriate speed and when it's raining reduce your speed to allow you to have time to react, ensure your lighting is on at appropriate times, utilise your fog light appropriately," he said.
"We've had a quick start to the season. We've seen a lot of rain and adverse weather conditions so with people travelling around Victoria, especially with holiday season coming up now, they need to prepare a fair bit when going into rural areas."
