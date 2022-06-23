The injury news you need to know ahead of a big weekend of footy | Team Talk

There's no chance for missteps now as we dive into the second halves of the Ballarat Football Netball League and Central Highlands Football League season.
In the CHFL, a huge clash awaits between Gordon and Skipton and both sides start to think about a double chance come finals.
Advertisement
There's also some good news on the injury front for a playing coach.
In the BFNL, Sebastopol is set to host fellow finals hopeful Bacchus Marsh with the chance to move to second on the line.
Matt Currill and David Brehaut discuss all the big news in this week's edition of Team Talk.
Watch below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.