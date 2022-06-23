Ballarat's Zoe Hives will be playing at the biggest event in world tennis after qualifying for the Wimbledon main draw.
The Kingston export qualified for the main singles draw overnight, being handed a victory in the final qualification match after her opponent withdrew.
Hives, 25, was due to face fellow Aussie Priscilla Hon before her would-be opponent was forced to pull out with food poisoning.
As a result, Hives will play at Wimbledon for the first time.
"It's a bit bittersweet that I didn't get the match, didn't get the moment of qualifying," Hives told AAP.
"But to get the call to say she withdrew and that I was actually in, I was a bit stunned to be honest.
"I was just warming up for my match to be ready and to be told that, I couldn't believe it. My mum and my coach were very excited and I don't really think it's sunk in just yet."
Hives is on the comeback trail after a long lay-off with illness and her Wimbledon campaign comes off a limited preparation.
She launched her Wimbledon campaign in Thailand in early June before making her way to Spain.
She first contested Wimbledon qualifiers in 2019, the year in which she reached a career-high world ranking of 140.
Hives played in the Australian Open in 2019, reaching the second round.
