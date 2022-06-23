The Courier

18 Sussex Street, Linton | A country store and house

By Commercial Property
Updated June 23 2022 - 10:23pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A country store and house in busy location | Commercial property
  • 18 Sussex Street, Linton
  • 200 square metres (approx.)
  • $795,000
  • Agency: Ballarat Real Estate
  • Agent: John Stevenson on 0422 659 385
  • Inspect: By appointment

This exceptional opportunity is ideal for a family looking for a very stable long-standing business with great returns which can employ many family members.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.