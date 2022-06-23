A country store and house in busy location | Commercial property

This exceptional opportunity is ideal for a family looking for a very stable long-standing business with great returns which can employ many family members.
The fully fitted out country store/café-style business also has a very comfortable three bedroom residence and is located in the heart of Linton.
Currently trading seven days per week, the business generated a staggering turnover throughout COVID and continues to have a strong presence in the local business community.
The business is located on the historic Skipton Rail Trail. It is opposite the community park and sporting fields and has a bus stop out front, which results in many walk-ins.
The kitchen includes a coffee bar, food preparation for pizzas, sandwiches and hamburgers, and a large inside and outside dining area.
The post office section of the business has recently expanded and can now cater for the sending and delivery of parcels.
Solid weekly sales of unleaded and diesel fuel also creates a good stream of regular returning customers.
The sale includes all equipment, fixtures, furniture, as-new refrigeration and reliable, trained staff.
The family home comprises three large bedrooms and two spacious living rooms, and is comfortably heated and cooled.
There is excellent garaging for cars, together with shedding for storage.
With massive growth potential and healthy profits, this is a brilliant opportunity for a family of enthusiastic and passionate foodies.
This is a not-to-be-missed opportunity, contact the agency to book an inspection.
