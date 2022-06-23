Live the dream on acreage | Feature property

Less than 10 kilometres from the amenities at Delacombe Town Centre yet set within the peaceful surrounds of 20 acres (approx.), this neatly presented lifestyle property is sure to impress.
The house is off-the-grid, using solar power and tank water, while also including creature comforts such as hydronic heating to keep you cosy during these cooler months.
Set among the gums in an elevated position, the large family sized home overlooks much of the property and comprises four bedrooms including the master bedroom complete, with ensuite and a walk-in robe.
The remaining three bedrooms all have built-in robes, and another room off the laundry could be a home office or fifth bedroom.
The central and generously proportioned open plan living zone incorporates multiple lounge and dining spaces. They are all adjacent to the well-appointed kitchen, which comes complete with a 900 millimetre stainless steel oven/cooktop.
Other features of the house include polished concrete floors, unique curved ceilings, large bi-fold doors and a family bathroom.
Outside the property has an older shedding complex (including a 12x7 metre shed) and three dams.
If you have always dreamed about living on acreage, now is the perfect opportunity. Contact the agency to arrange an inspection.
