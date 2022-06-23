Stunning designer home | House of the Week

This beautifully presented family home was built by Status Homes and is positioned close to wonderful park and playground facilities, walking and cycling trails. It is also in the highly sought-after zone for Ballarat High School and primary schools.
Situated on approximately 540 square metres, the house boasts an 18-meter frontage and also has side access.
Five Velux automated skylights (which can be opened) with blinds and one fixed skylight in the ensuite ensures plenty of natural light flows throughout the home.
A great deal of care and attention to detail has been poured into every aspect of the home, including beautiful premium Karndean vinyl plank flooring, top-of-the-range carpet and a stunning modern colour palette.
Flowing from the welcoming three-metre high entrance is a massive open plan kitchen, living and dining area. The kitchen is simply stunning, with a 900 millimetre induction cooktop, two 600 millimetre pyrolytic ovens, a dishwasher, stone benchtops and a large walk-in butler's pantry with access through to the garage.
The living room features a gas log fireplace and built-in television unit. Close by is a second living area, the ideal room for a home theatre.
The king-sized master bedroom is positioned at the front of this amazing home and is complete with two large walk-in robes, and an ensuite with a double walk-in shower, double vanity and separate toilet.
Down a separate hallway at the rear of the home is a third living area - the perfect children's retreat or an additional living space. There are also three bedrooms, complete with built-in robes.
Situated nearby is the family bathroom with a walk-in shower, vanity, large freestanding bath and a separate powder room. The laundry is complete with a sink, linen presses, a drying cupboard and access to outside.
The open plan dining area has bi-folding doors that fully open onto an alfresco area. With a bi-folding servery window from the kitchen and a pull-down outdoor blind, it's the ideal place to entertain.
Other features of this incredible property include zoned ducted heating, split system heating and cooling, soaring ceilings throughout, stunning landscaping in the front and rear yards, a garden shed and a remote-control double lock-up garage.
