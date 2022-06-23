Light-hearted, skilled and mature all at once; a fine display

The Ballarat Symphony Orchestra's mid-year concert last Sunday in the Mechanics Institute developed a light-hearted theme around toying with classical music, producing an entertaining afternoon for a large audience, albeit in a not quite suitable venue. Stylistically it suited conductor Hugh McKelvey, who has always had a relaxed and approachable relationship with musicians and patrons.
While Beethoven's first symphony is as serious as his mature works, this performance was clearly enjoyed by the musicians. The purposeful playing brought out the contrasts and the connections between movements. The playfulness of Beethoven's writing in the final movement may have been a little subtle for the listener but the potential for what Beethoven would achieve in his later works was exciting to hear.
Leopold Mozart's "Toy Symphony" was the foundation for the theme of the concert, with toy instruments, bird calls and whistles helping to create a little anarchy to the serious writing available to the traditional 18th century orchestra. The genuine quality of the writing came through.
The final movement of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Musical Joke was very well handled, considering the deliberate harmonic and rhythmic contradictions within this satirical work. It is often harder to deliberately make the music sound wrong. Although the translation from the German may be more satire than joking playfulness, the character was well realized.
Josef Haydn's Farewell Symphony summed up much of the concert. This is mature writing of great depth and only a great composer can achieve such a cheeky ending without compromising the quality and structure of the music. The orchestra handled the challenges of the 18th century style with technical skill and expressive playing.
