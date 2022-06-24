After finally ending its 10-game winless streak against last-placed Whittlesea Ranges, Ballarat City FC now prepares to host first-placed Melbourne City on Saturday afternoon in an intimidating NPL3 match-up.
The real battle for City FC lies outside this weekend's fixture, with Ballarat currently in an ever-changing positioning scrap with now-11th placed Springvale.
Only one point separates 10th placed City FC and the White Eagles, who are currently in the bottom-two relegation zone, with eight rounds of action left to play this season.
Last week's drought-breaking win saw City FC climb above Springvale and outside the relegation zone for the first time since round 10 after the White Eagles fell to Doveton.
City FC held on in a high-scoring 4-3 win over Whittlesea Ranges in a season-changing result, which the club will now look to build on before some challenging match-ups.
Both City FC and Springvale head into their round 15 clashes as extreme underdogs, with the White Eagles on the road against third-placed Melbourne Victory.
It means that it will take an upset victory for Springvale to climb back above City FC, but with Ballarat facing a tough stretch to end the season it cannot hope for other results to fall its way.
That tough finish includes facing three top-four sides in the final four weeks of the NPL3 season, as City FC looks to gain an advantage over Springvale now, before their round 17 match-up.
Though Melbourne City came out on top 1-nil last time these two sides met, it was a strong performance by Ballarat City FC who went into the round three clash already with two of its three wins for the season.
If City FC can replicate that round three performance it has every chance of causing an upset, but even an upset victory over the ladder-leaders would see City FC stay in 10th, but importantly increase the gap to Springvale.
Ballarat City FC will hope to do what only two NPL3 sides have done when it hosts Melbourne City at 3pm on Saturday at the Ballarat Regional Soccer Facility.
