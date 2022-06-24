The Sebastopol Vikings have not recorded a State League 3 North-West win since the beginning of May, but the side which currently sits inside the relegation zone remains optimistic ahead of a round 15 clash with Williamstown on Saturday.
With eight rounds left in the season, Sebastopol finds itself 11th in the standings, one game and 11 goals behind Diamond Valley.
It means the Vikings are in a hurry to pick up much-needed points if they want to climb out of the bottom-two relegation zone.
They head into the clash after a 5-nil loss to third-placed Sunbury and a 5-1 loss to first-placed Westvale, but now face a relatively easier stretch of games to end the season.
Williamstown is currently on a two-game losing streak after a 2-1 loss to both Westvale and Heidelberg, with a win likely to keep Williamstown in touch with the top State League sides.
It was a heartbreaking loss for Sebastopol last time these two sides met in round four, with Williamstown finding the back of the net in the 82nd minute to snatch a 3-2 victory.
After that defeat, which was Sebastopol's third for the season, the Vikings then went on a season-changing five-game unbeaten streak, something they will be looking to replicate to see out the season.
Sixth-placed Williamstown hosts Sebastopol at JT Gray Reserve at 3pm as the Vikings look to rejuvenate their season.
