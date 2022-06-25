Is the Midland Highway upgrade past Buninyong done yet?

It's taken a lot longer than expected, but it looks like works are finally finished on the Midland Highway south of Buninyong.
But there'll still be some disruptions ahead, with final line marking to be completed in July, and extra works unrelated to the Regional Roads Victoria project under way south of Elaine.
The $23 million safety upgrade, which included extra turning lanes and new safety barriers, began more than two years ago.
Since then, drivers and businesses have complained about seemingly never-ending disruptions, as COVID and awful weather stymied progress.
It was not unusual, for example, to hear from regular drivers concerned there would be collisions from people frustrated with road work speed limits attempting to overtake, or about the deteriorating road surface where new lanes had been finished.
According to the department, more than 21 kilometres of safety barriers have been installed, both on the side of the road and along the centre median.
"Upgrades along the Midland Highway are now complete with speeds back up to 100km/h and additional overtaking lanes installed in each direction," a spokesperson said in a statement.
"We have crews consistently monitoring our regional roads to ensure the safety of all road users and will continue to explore any necessary future upgrades."
A state government media release notes "(t)his section of the Midland Highway was identified as one of Victoria's most high-risk regional roads. In the five years to 2017, eight people were injured and tragically, one person lost their life".
The original speed limits have been returned for the entire length of the works, according to the department, though the 80km/h zone around Clarendon has been slightly extended, while intersections at Clarendon-Lal Lal Road and at Scotsburn Primary School have also been improved with new turning lanes and traffic islands.
The Elaine works are being undertaken by a private contractor, and it's not known when this will be complete.
Roadworks are still continuing in Buninyong itself, with streetscape upgrades under way, while disruptions are ongoing between Magpie and Sebastopol as part of the state government's $60 million Keeping Ballarat Moving upgrades.
Traffic lights are being installed at the Docwra Street and Queen Street intersection, as well as extra lanes.
This is part of the same project as the roundabout replacement at Hertford Street, where traffic lights and "speed humps" are also being installed, and works at DTC and Latrobe Street, which will be closed for four days from Tuesday.
