Sovereign Hill's Winter Wonderlights is switched on in spectacular fashion

By Michelle Smith
June 25 2022 - 1:00am
Cathy Pierce with Scarlett Sovereign Hill Winter Wonderlights 2022 Adam Trafford

Sovereign Hill will again light up for Winter Wonderlights, with more than 75,000 people expected to take in the bright colours, projections, snowfall, creative installations and other attractions over the coming three weeks.

