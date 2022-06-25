Sovereign Hill will again light up for Winter Wonderlights, with more than 75,000 people expected to take in the bright colours, projections, snowfall, creative installations and other attractions over the coming three weeks.
More than 20km of fairy lights have been strung up across the site, and new creative installations commissioned as Sovereign Hill prepares for a busy three weeks.
Advertisement
New this year is St Nicholas' Grotto on Main Street where families can get a picture with St Nicholas wearing his traditional winter hat, more activity around the diggings area, and additions around the Post Office Dam which Sovereign Hill chief executive Sara Quon predicts will be "one of our most Instagrammable sites" from around the precinct.
Even with COVID concerns last year's Winter Wonderlights season went ahead, with a lockdown before and at the end of the three-week event, drawing around 75,000 visitors and Ms Quon hopes the 2022 edition will attract at least that many again, bringing benefits to the wider Ballarat region.
"What was amazing last year was the economic contribution, with $20 million injected in to the Ballarat economy across those three weeks," Ms Quon said.
"When you think about the fact that winter used to be such a quiet time, Winter Wonderlights helps turn it in to a positive connotation and I really love how much people embrace coming to Ballarat now at this time of year."
Ms Quon said many visitors stayed the night, exploring more of Ballarat while they were here.
"What's great about Winter Wonderlights is it's in the evening and people make the most of coming up and spending the night and that means they are out and about in Ballarat doing other things as well."
IN OTHER NEWS
New this year is an 'adults only' session of Winter Wonderlights at the later time of 8pm to 11pm on Friday July 15 when visitors can enjoy a drink, listen to live music and be enchanted by the lights.
"It's something we are trialling to appeal to a broader Ballarat and Melbourne audience who are happy to come later in the evening to enjoy some music and everything we have on offer," Ms Quon said.
Winter Wonderlights runs until July 17. Admission tickets (valid until 7pm) are $58.20 for adults, $29 for a child and $146.40 for a family with some experiences, events and dinners booked separately. winter.sovereignhill.com.au.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.