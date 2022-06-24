Skipton and Gordon's exciting fixture is set to shake up the Central Highlands Netball League A grade top eight with the losing side potentially dropping outside the eight in round 10.
Advertisement
The two teams enter the clash after polar opposite round 9 results with Gordon cruising past Clunes and Skipton losing to undefeated Buninyong.
Saturday's affair at Skipton will leave one side in touch with the top four, while the other will suddenly be within striking distance of ninth-placed Newlyn.
Though Newlyn can find its way into the top eight in round 10, the Cats will need a miracle with a match-up against undefeated Springbank in Wallace.
Four sides sit two games behind Newlyn and desperately need to start putting some wins on the board to keep their finals hopes alive.
Daylesford and Clunes will be expected to pick up four points against Creswick and Hepburn, while Carngham-Linton hosts Daylesford in a clash that could mean season over for the loser.
Rokewood-Corindhap's date with Buninyong opens the door for Learmonth to claim third-place when the Lakies visit Bungaree, while Beaufort could also draw level with the Hoppers and Lakies on 32 points with a win over Waubra.
Ballan, which recorded its first win in over two years in round 9, will add another four points to its tally with the bye this weekend which will likely see the Blues rise to 14th.
Skipton and Gordon's clash holds the key to shaping the Central Highlands Netball League top eight in round 10, with sides all the way down to 13th still believing they are a chance for A grade finals.
(13) Clunes v Hepburn (16)
(17) Creswick v Daylesford (11)
(12) Carngham-Linton v Dunnstown (10)
(7) Bungaree v Learmonth (4)
(5) Beaufort v Waubra (14)
(2) Springbank v Newlyn (9)
(3) Rokewood-Corindhap v Buninyong (1)
(8) Skipton v Gordon (6)
Ballan (bye)
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.