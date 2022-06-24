Ballarat Link Road to close again next week

The Ballarat Link Road will be closed for two days next week for "priority works" to be carried out by council.
The section between the Blind Creek Road roundabout and Airport Drive roundabout will be shut on Monday, June 27 and Tuesday, June 28 between 6am and 6pm.
Traffic will be detoured onto the Ring Road during the closure.
It comes after a section of the road was closed on June 17 for emergency works.
"The asphalt patching works are more substantial repairs as part of our ongoing monitoring and maintenance works for the Ballarat Link Road, as well as follow up work in response to recent emergency repairs," council said in a statement on social media.
Drivers are advised to plan ahead.
