Relaxed tiger Kai enjoys new home at Ballarat Wildlife Park

By Michelle Smith
June 26 2022 - 11:00pm
PAWS: As one of Australia's tallest tigers, standing over 8ft tall, Kai looms over keeper Jared Mulholland at Ballarat Wildlife Park. Picture: Luke Hemer

Ballarat Wildlife Park's newest inhabitant, tiger Kai, settled in so quickly he put himself on display within hours of arriving at his new home.

Local News

