Ballarat Wildlife Park's newest inhabitant, tiger Kai, settled in so quickly he put himself on display within hours of arriving at his new home.
Kai, a Sumatran-Siberian tiger, arrived from Dreamworld last week and set out to explore his new enclosure soon after arriving.
"He has been here a week and we were really surprised because the trip was such a relaxed and positive experience for him he came in to the facility, settled and went out to explore," said tiger keeper Jared Mulholland who spent a week with Kai at Dreamworld before the big move.
"Then he had a big sleep on his deck and he's been relaxed ever since."
Before Kai's arrival, keepers did extra enrichment work with the park's existing tiger Satu to make sure he would accept a new neighbour.
"We did a lot of enrichment before Kai got here, using items to help Satu understand another tiger was coming. We used scent, auditory enrichment and a mirror so he could get used to seeing another tiger close by and it's done a lot for him to settle," Mr Mulholland said.
"Kai and Satu are both fantastic ambassadors for tiger species around the world. Every tiger species is endangered or critically endangered so having both is a huge benefit to raising awareness."
Kai is one of Australia's tallest tigers, reaching around 8ft when he stands on his back legs.
