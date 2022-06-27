People with disabilities are being given a unique opportunity to realise their artistic dreams, thanks to a new studio.
Buninyong artist, designer and author Annie Ross has opened a retail, art studio and gallery in the former Buninyong library on Warrenheip Street.
The studio includes the Buninyong Backspace where emerging artists can exhibit their work.
Currently, Barry Devine's artwork is being displayed in the backspace.
The Buninyong resident has been working with Ms Ross for two terms to create his latest science-fiction work, which explores the adventures of a character named Dr Barry.
Ms Ross said the one-to-one art sessions with people with disabilities offered a unique artistic opportunity and experiences.
"While I am not an art therapist, the creative sessions on offer definitely have healing effects," Ms Ross said.
"Working in a one-to-one capacity allows me to gain an insight into their personal goals and journeys and brings them to life."
Ms Ross said people with disabilities often had art aspirations but it was uncommon for those aspirations to reach the next level or be promoted.
She said Mr Devine's dream was to create a comic book based on his Dr Barry drawings and she was helping him achieve this.
Mr Devine, who has worked with Regional Arts Victoria in the past, said he had a lot of fun working in the studio and was much happier.
Another project he is working on from Ms Ross' studio is a collection of paintings called Four Seasons. The work will be displayed at Buninyong's Maggie and Kate restaurant in August.
Ms Ross has worked as a support worker in the disability sector for the past nine years. Her artwork appears across a number of products, including cards, tables and earrings.
Late in 2021, Ms Ross launched a self-published early learning picture book, which doubles as a speech pathology tool and can be used in the disability sector for children and people with reading difficulties.
People with disabilites wishing to work with Ms Ross can email faceartbyannie@hotmail.com or phone 0407 347 258.
