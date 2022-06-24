The Courier

500 customers without power in the Learmonth and Burrumbeet areas

Updated June 24 2022 - 5:44am, first published 5:43am
Crews responding to power outage to Ballarat's west

More than 500 homes and businesses in the Learmonth and Burrumbeet areas are without power, after an outage on Friday.

