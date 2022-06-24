Crews responding to power outage to Ballarat's west

More than 500 homes and businesses in the Learmonth and Burrumbeet areas are without power, after an outage on Friday.
A Powercor spokesperson confirmed 528 customers are impacted and crews are responding to fix the fault.
Services are estimated to be restored around 6pm, although customers will be contacted by Powercor if the situation changes.
The Ballarat region was also impacted by a short outage, although power has since been restored.
Ballarat's western and northern suburbs as well as Creswick, Dereel and Mount Mercer were among the areas impacted.
