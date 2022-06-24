Zoe Hives has thrown been thrown right in the deep end for her maiden Wimbledon appearance.
The Ballarat tennis star, ranked 572nd, will take on world number five Maria Sakarri in the first round of the ladies singles main draw.
Advertisement
Sakarri, 26, reached the fourth round of the Australian Open earlier this year and made the semi finals of the French Open and the US Open in 2021.
The Greek progressed to the semi finals of last week's German Open, bowing out to 17th ranked Belinda Bencic, 7-6, 4-6, 4-6.
RELATED:
Hives, 25, reached the main event in dramatic fashion after opponent Priscilla Hon was unable to take to the court for their final-round qualifying match.
She beat Romanian Gabriel Lee in straight sets in the first round of qualifying before backing it up against American Sachia Vickery, 6-0, 6-3.
A guaranteed paycheck of $89,000 AUD for even a first-round loss at Wimbledon is a game-changer for Hives, whose career earnings before this week was $349,000 AUD.
By contrast, Sakarri has earned $1,393,936.
The time and date for Hives' opener is still to be confirmed. The main draw begins on June 27.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.