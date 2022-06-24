The Courier

Zoe Hives learns Wimbledon first round opponent

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
June 24 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Hives will compete at Wimbledon. Picture: Getty Images

Zoe Hives has thrown been thrown right in the deep end for her maiden Wimbledon appearance.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.