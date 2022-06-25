The Courier

New path works enable shared cycle and pedestrian use, says City of Ballarat

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
Updated June 25 2022 - 11:36pm, first published 6:30pm
The City of Ballarat is building a shared pedestrian and cycling path on Steinfeld Street North, from the pedestrian bridge at Anderson Street East to Barkly Street.

