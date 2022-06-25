The City of Ballarat is building a shared pedestrian and cycling path on Steinfeld Street North, from the pedestrian bridge at Anderson Street East to Barkly Street.
City of Ballarat CEO Evan King says the project includes construction of a retaining wall, a fence, drainage, and associated landscape works to help water catchment and aid tree growth.
"The existing footpath on Steinfeld Street isn't wide enough to be used as a shared path; constructing a new path on the opposite side with a width of 2.5m will allow pedestrians, bike riders and families to use the path safely," Mr King says.
"The footpath also runs alongside Girrabanya Children's Centre. It's hoped the new footpath will encourage families to consider alternative transport options when travelling to the facility."
In response to a public query regarding protecting the health of trees during the project, Mr King said a council arborist undertook a formal tree inspection prior to commencing works and will undertake a final formal inspection at completion.
"An arborist is also monitoring the trees during the works to ensure the structural root zone isn't impacted and agreed practices are being followed, Mr King said.
"The visible tree roots at the site have been pruned to ensure successful new growth, and when the retaining wall is complete this will allow the roots to establish further in the space provided."
Mr King says a retaining wall was built on the location to provide a stable base and allow for the installation of further drainage.
"The works have been programmed to ensure successful retention of and minimal impact to the tree's existing root systems while supplying opportunity for further root development," he says.
Mr King says encouraging people to ride bicycles is a key aspect of moving Ballarat towards a more sustainable and equitable future.
The project is partly funded by the City of Ballarat with a contribution of $580,800 and Regional Roads Victoria with $35,400.
