Learmonth has had a strong start through nine rounds of Central Highlands Football League action, but the Lakies' seven-year finals drought still looms large.
However, this season feels different for the ninth-placed Lakies with key forward Damon Folkes proving to be a game changer up forward.
Folkes has kicked 31 goals this season including four best-on-ground performances.
The big man already has two six-goal hauls and has shown how potent he can be, winning the Lakies' most recent clash with Beaufort off of his own boot.
Five of Folkes' six goals against Beaufort came in consecutive fashion, helping Learmonth record a clinical 28-point win.
The Lakies have not played finals football since 2014, but Damon Folkes could single-handedly be the man to change that this season.
4 goals v Newlyn
4 goals v Buninyong
2 goals v Gordon
4 goals v Hepburn
6 goals v Clunes
1 goal v Skipton
2 goals v Rokewood-Corindhap
2 goals v Springbank
6 goals v Beaufort
