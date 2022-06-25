Moorabool getting ready for cash splash

Get ready for a whole lot of activity in Moorabool in the year ahead, with $61 million worth of capital projects on the boil: the largest amount in its 28-year history.
With 2022-23 rates revenue set at just over $33 million, most of the money is coming from the federal government as well as the state government which faces an election in late November.
The rates schedule was adopted this week.
"When you are putting $61 million into an area from Lal Lal to Bacchus Marsh and everywhere in between it creates jobs for pubs, cafes and a lot of different local businesses," Cr David Edwards told the meeting.
"Back in the Depression- era, Coburg Council put a lot of money into capital works and resources that are still being used 60 years later.
"It helped that council get through that time - and it also created employment.
"We're going to set ourselves up like that for the next 30 or 40 years.
"If we take the opportunity to do some of these things now, I think the community as a whole will benefit." According to budget documents, Moorabool is expected to borrow an extra $14 million to allow the capital works program to go ahead.
The adopted budget also revealed some relatively big costs to council among in several large projects in the shire's west:
Around half a million dollars each will also be spent rehabilitating Yendon-Egerton Road at Lal Lal as well as Steiglitz Street, Ballan which is increasingly used by heavy trucks and buses.
Major works worth more than $100,000 each will also take place on Bungeeltap South Road in Mount Wallace, Ormond and Barkstead roads in Springbank, Butlers Road, Navigators, Ballantyne Road, Yendon, Faheys Road, Gordon.
Coalmine Road, one of the main roads into the Lal Lal State Forest, will also see works completed.
The poor state of local roads was the main subject of public submissions.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
