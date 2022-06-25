The Courier

Moorabool getting ready for cash splash

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated June 27 2022 - 4:18am, first published June 25 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cash Splash: Moorabool Shire's rates schedule was adopted this week with several large projects to benefit. Picture: Supplied.

Get ready for a whole lot of activity in Moorabool in the year ahead, with $61 million worth of capital projects on the boil: the largest amount in its 28-year history.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.