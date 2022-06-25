Moorabool Shire gets ready for cash splash in west

Get ready for a whole lot of activity in Moorabool in the year ahead, with $61 million worth of capital projects on the boil: the largest amount in its 28-year history.
With 2022-23 rates revenue set at just over $33 million, most of the money is coming from the Federal Government as well as the State Government which faces an election in late November.
The rates schedule was adopted at this week's meeting.
"When you are putting $61 million into an area from Lal Lal to Bacchus Marsh and everywhere in between it creates jobs for pubs, cafes and a lot of different local businesses," Cr David Edwards told the meeting.
"Back in the Depression era Coburg Council put a lot of money into capital works and resources that are still being used 60 years later.
"It helped that council get through that time - and it also created employment.
"We're going to set ourselves up like that for the next 30 or 40 years.
"If we take the opportunity to do some of these things now, I think the community as a whole will benefit."
According to budget documents, Moorabool is expected borrow an extra $14 million to allow the capital works program to go ahead.
The adopted budget also revealed some relatively big costs to Council among in several large projects in the shire's west:
Around half a million dollars each will also be spent rehabilitating Yendon-Egerton Road at Lal Lal as well as Steiglitz Street Ballan which is increasingly used by heavy trucks and buses.
Major works worth more than $100,000 each will also take place on Bungeeltap South Road in Mount Wallace, Ormond and Barkstead roads Springbank, Butlers Road Navigators, Ballantyne Road Yendon, Faheys Road Gordon - as well as Coalmine Road - one of the main roads into the Lal Lal State Forest.
Meanwhile, the poor state of local roads was the main gripe in public submissions to the budget.
One called for urgent maintenance of what has become a major arterial in Ballan.
Hogans Rd - named after Wallace-born former Premier Ned Hogan - is a single-lane rural road now boxed in by new estates.
"The condition of the road itself is entirely unsatisfactory with potholes and loose gravel that the Council has dumped without sealing to fill potholes," the submission read.
"This is the only road that services more than 70 residences.
"There are also an abundance of wild rabbits that cross in this area in general, adding to the lack of safety."
The submission also called for widening and maintenance of other rural-grade suburban roads including Spencer Road, Simpson Street and Old Melbourne Road on the east side of Ballan.
Another submission called for more roads to be regularly resealed - rather than sporadically rehabilitated - especially where large trucks are used in Bacchus Marsh and the area around Maddingley Brown Coal.
According to the adopted budget, $1.4 million will be spend on an annual reseal program across the shire.
And another submission slammed any rate rise in general.
"(Victoria has) just gone through the longest lockdown in the world," it said.
"And the cost of living is rising at an extreme rate.
"My rates increased seven per cent in the first year of the pandemic and another 19 per cent in ther second.
"Now they are to rise again for capital work as which will benefit a minority of ratepayers."
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
