Heat on North: work place safety concerns at major sports club

HEALTH and safety watchdog WorkSafe has confirmed inspectors are "making inquiries" in North Ballarat Football and Sports Club.
The Courier understands the visits stem from alleged bullying behaviour involving associates from the club's football arm with sports club employees.
This comes after two independent investigations have been made into club culture based on work place concerns within the past four years.
North Ballarat chief executive officer Scott Seward confirmed the club, including the sports club board, was aware of WorkSafe queries and were fully supportive to provide a safe work place for all employees.
The Courier understands WorkSafe launched its inspection at North Ballarat Sports Club this week.
It is unclear how long queries will last or whether a formal investigation into club culture will be enacted.
North Ballarat Football Netball Club chairman Angela Carey said her board had not been contacted by WorkSafe or made aware of WorkCover claims.
"The football board has not been advised by WorkCover that it is involved in any matter but we would fully cooperate in the event we are asked," Ms Carey said.
North Ballarat Sports Club is the sports club and bistro venue based at Mars Stadium. The club also hosts a function centre, including terraced events, overlooking the football ground.
The venue hosts pokies and bingo but the club has also started to diversify since pandemic restrictions eased to step up music and entertainment shows.
Mars Stadium is also home to North Ballarat Football Netball Club, which plays in the Ballarat Football Netball League. North also has a junior girls football program.
WorkSafe Victoria's focus is to prevent work place injury, illness and death. This includes reducing mental injuries.
