Council bid to fast-track re-zoning of city's growth zones

By Maeve McGregor
June 25 2022 - 5:00am
The northern growth zone identified for Ballarat's northern outskirts, one of the city's most significant north of the freeway.

In 2007, the population in Ballarat was forecast to reach 115,000 residents by 2031, up from 87,000. Now, not only is the city projected to eclipse that figure within months, it will reportedly swell to 185,000 people by 2041.

