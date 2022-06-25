Council bid to fast-track re-zoning of city's growth zones

In 2007, the population in Ballarat was forecast to reach 115,000 residents by 2031, up from 87,000. Now, not only is the city projected to eclipse that figure within months, it will reportedly swell to 185,000 people by 2041.
To accommodate that rapid growth, City of Ballarat recently unlocked large swathes of land to the north and north-west of the city for housing development, and applied to the Victorian government to fast-track the necessary rezoning of that land.
"We did that to make sure the new growth areas are coming on board in a sequenced manner," said City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King.
"If approved, we'd be able to ensure the necessary investment into infrastructure can be done in an efficient and timely manner moving forward," he added, noting this would be guided by a detailed growth areas framework plan, as well as a revised Ballarat housing strategy, which is currently under review.
In a quarterly update to councillors at this week's ordinary meeting, council officers said development in the northern growth area, close to Miners Rest and Mount Rowan, could commence within 12 to 18 months if the planning minister approved the application.
Development in the western and north-western growth areas would closely follow, they added, citing a rough one-to-two-year timeframe as a possibility.
Noting the approaching November state election, Cr Ben Taylor said it was an opportune time for council to intensify pressure on the Victorian government to accede to the request.
"Every day [this issue] becomes more pressing from a growth point of view," he said. "The work has been done, it's been submitted, it'd be great to get on with it and get this done, so we can actually meet the growth [pressures] across the city."
They were views shared by various councillors, including Cr Peter Eddy.
"We really need to keep the pressure on and very much carry the brunt of the angst of the community in terms of not being able to get on with it," he said.
Mayor Daniel Moloney meanwhile reminded council that a properly staged delivery of these areas of land would enable council to ensure new developments were aligned to environmental principles.
"[We need] development which meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs," he said.
The decision to request an expedited re-zoning of the identified growth zones has increased pressure on council to complete its review of the Ballarat housing strategy, which The Courier has confirmed has fallen behind schedule.
This masthead also understands that most recent planning permit data indicates new housing development is split between 70 per cent greenfield and 30 per cent infill, despite the city's stated aspiration of a 50-50 split.
Cr Moloney, however, told The Courier that the 70-30 estimate was likely removed from reality.
"That's sounds too good," he said. "The truth is we're nowhere near our desired 50-50 split between infill and greenfield development."
Council recently endorsed a motion to introduce stricter building controls into the planning scheme, focused on providing minimum standards of environmental sustainability.
It is unclear whether the proposed amendment will be prepared before development commences in the new growth zones.
