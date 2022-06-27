The Courier

Youth Fest 2022 recipient Ballarat Action Climate Co-Op to host indoor plant workshop after securing funding

By Erin Williams
June 27 2022 - 8:00am
Food is Free founder and director Lou Ridsdale and Eloise Amirtharajah

Ballarat Action Climate Co-Op members will host an indoor plant workshop to celebrate young people as part of Victorian Youth Fest in September.

