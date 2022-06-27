Ballarat Action Climate Co-Op members will host an indoor plant workshop to celebrate young people as part of Victorian Youth Fest in September.
The group was named to host one of 110 Youth Fest events across Victoria after securing a $2000 state government grant last week.
Advertisement
Youth Fest is a month-long celebration held in September, to highlight the contributions and achievements of young people in their communities.
Ballarat's Food is Free volunteers will support BACC youth members to hold the 'A Good Day to Grow' indoor plant workshop.
The workshop will aim to inspire young people to green their personal spaces, promote healthier living environments and encourage healthy routines.
Ballarat youth resident Eloise Amirtharajah said growing indoor plants became popular among generation alphas and z (younger than 24 years) during the coronavirus pandemic.
"People in this age group tend not to have their own space or have a very small space, so they were able to bring the outdoors inside with greenery and make it full of life," Ms Amirtharajah said.
"Also to have something to care for. People my age crave to look after something."
Food is Free founder and director Lou Ridsdale said the group's volunteers were excited to be supporting the state government supported event.
She said growing indoor plants and learning how to do this through workshops had many benefits, including improving mental health, isolation, social cohesion and providing a gateway to growing vegetables.
Another recipient of the $2000 funding, Central Goldfields Shire, will hold a special recognition celebration event in September.
In the coming months, the council's youth team will invite community groups, organisations and individuals to nominate local young people who have made a positive contribution to our community.
Central Goldfields Shire Maryborough ward councillor Wayne Sproull said it would be wonderful to get everyone together for a big celebration in September following the past few challenging years.
"There are so many young people making a wonderful, positive contribution to our community - I look forward to seeing them profiled and given the recognition they deserve," Cr Sproull said.
Minister for Youth Ros Spence said it was important young people were supported to reconnect with each other and their communities.
He said Youth Fest events would create opportunities for young people to express their creativity, build their social connections and have their voices heard.
Food is Free has expanded its own workshops, with one being held every weekend. Its volunteers will support BACC youth members to hold a Punk Arts Workshop.
The workshop will teach revamping and upcycling preloved clothes and other items that would otherwise end up in landfill.
Participants will be able to make punk art tote bags, bees wax wraps, create art from waste and run mending, knitting and crochet tutorials.
Advertisement
The free workshop will be held on Saturday, July 2 from 1pm to 3pm. Bookings are essential at https://events.humanitix.com/punk-arts-workshop
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.