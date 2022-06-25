The Courier

Mount Helen man to front Ballarat court Monday

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
June 25 2022 - 2:30am
Weapons charges after police pursuit with chopper

A Mount Helen man is spending the weekend in custody after being charged over Friday's police pursuit across Ballarat's north.

