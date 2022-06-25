Weapons charges after police pursuit with chopper

A Mount Helen man is spending the weekend in custody after being charged over Friday's police pursuit across Ballarat's north.
Officers said the 21-year-old had since been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and possessing a controlled weapon.
He is due to front court Ballarat Magistrates Court on Monday.
Police said a 43-year-old Wendouree woman - also arrested in Wendouree yesterday - has been released pending further enquiries.
The drama began early Friday with multiple reports of an allegedly stolen car being driven erratically around Ballarat.
The police air wing was then called in - and the car was seen in Doveton Street and pursued until it was dumped in Erica Street Wendouree.
Police said the car went missing from Alfredton on Thursday night.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
