The Courier

' I just told her to soak it up and enjoy it': Ballarat right on board Zoe Hives' Wimbledon ride

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
June 27 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'I just told her to soak it up and enjoy it': Ballarat right behind Hives

Ballarat has thrown its support behind Zoe Hives as she prepares to play the world number five on her Wimbledon debut.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.