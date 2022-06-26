Redan unit uninhabitable, elderly couple in hospital after crash

UPDATE 12pm Sunday:
FRV officers said the brick unit was deemed uninhabitable.
Firefighters have isolated the gas and water mains.
They have also confirmed the two people taken to hospital were an elderly couple.
Ballarat State Emergency Service volunteers were later called in to assist police.
UPDATE 4.25pm:
A sedan ended up crashing into a Redan unit after it was hit by a ute, according to Victoria Police.
Ballarat Highway Patrol officers are investigating the crash, where it's believed a Mazda utility collided with a Toyota about 2.50pm, causing the Toyota to crash into the house.
A woman was at home at the time but was not injured, while a man and a woman inside the Toyota were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The 19-year-old ute driver is assisting police with enquiries, and anyone with dashcam footage is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A Fire Rescue Victoria spokesperson confirmed crews were on the scene within six minutes.
"Firefighters worked to secure the scene and extract two passengers from the car," they said in a statement.
"The scene was declared under control at 3:43pm."
Just after the crash, a second collision occurred in Mitchell Park at a notorious Ring Road intersection.
PREVIOUSLY:
Emergency services have rushed to a motor vehicle crash in Redan on Saturday afternoon.
A car crashed into a brick unit on the north-east corner of Rubicon Street and Ripon Street South about 2.50pm, striking a street sign and ploughing through a fence.
It appears the corner of the house has been destroyed, with the car, a silver Toyota sedan, heavily damaged and wedged slightly upright.
It's understood two people were freed from the vehicle.
Traffic at the intersection is being blocked, and drivers should avoid the area.
MORE TO COME
