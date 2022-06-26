The Courier
Updated

Redan unit uninhabitable, elderly couple in hospital after crash

By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated June 26 2022 - 4:02am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency crews on the scene in Redan after a car crashed into a unit on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Gabrielle Hodson

UPDATE 12pm Sunday:

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.