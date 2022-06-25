Real deal Skipton ends Gordon run | CHFL round 10 wrap, ladder

Skipton has announced its arrival as a serious Central Highlands Football League premiership contender.
The Emus inflicted Gordon's first defeat of the season at Skipton on Saturday by a decisive 40 points - 13.13 (91) to 7.9 (51).
Skipton was a little slow to get going with the wind in the first quarter, but held Gordon at bay in the second before kicking away with a six-goal third term.
This keeps the Emus in third position and firmly entrenched in the top four, which carries the double chance.
Gordon drops two spots to fourth and leaves Springbank as the only unbeaten side in the competition after 10 rounds.
LEARMONTH, Waubra and Buninyong provided the other most significant wins of the day as the middle ranks on the ladder tightened up.
The Lakies dug deep to finish over Bungaree by 17 points at Bungaree.
The keeps them in eighth place and one win inside the top eight, as well has drawing level on premiership points with Bungaree (seventh) and within one win of sixth-placed Rokewood-Corindhap.
There was little between Learmonth and Bungaree, but a three-goal last quarter gave the Lakies the breathing space they needed.
WAUBRA also had to fight all the way to stave off Beaufort by 18 points at Beaufort.
The match was up for grabs well into the second half, but four goals to the Roos in the third quarter proved decisive.
This edges Waubra past Beaufort and keeps it well and truly in striking distance of the top eight.
BUNINYONG kept its season alive and was a big mover with an emphatic 32-point win over Rokewood-Corindhap at Rokewood.
The Bombers made the early running and never allowed the Grasshoppers back in contention.
With three wins Buninyong still faces an uphill battle to play finals, but the flame continues to flicker.
At the other end of the scale this puts some pressure on Rokewood-Corindhap to stay in the top eight even though right now it still has a two-game break and strong percentage.
CRESWICK had its second win of the season in a thriller against Daylesford at Creswick.
Daylesford charged late, but it was the Wickers which had the last say.
STEPHEN Staunton had another big day out in front of goal for Springbank as the Tigers remained unbeaten with a 60-point win over Newlyn.
Fresh from a 10-goal haul against Waubra, Staunton kicked nine majors.
Springbank kept the Cats goalless in the third quarter to put the game beyond doubt and go two wins clear at the top of the ladder.
DUNNSTOWN was in another class to Carngham-Linton at Snake Valley.
The Towners cruised home by 148 points and climbed to second position.
HEPBURN was equally impressive in downing Clunes by 81 points at Clunes.
Andy McKay bounced back from concussion three weeks earlier with seven goals.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
