The Greater Western Victoria Rebels recorded their second-consecutive NAB League victory despite missing key pieces in a 14-point win over the Northern Knights on Saturday.
The Rebels led for the entirety of the Preston City Oval contest to claim a crucial four points, strengthening their place in the top eight with five rounds remaining in the season.
It is the first time this season the Rebels have led the whole game despite holding a 5-3 record.
The eighth-placed Rebels entered the clash missing two of their most prominent forwards in Aaron Cadman and Felix Fogaty as well as Hugh Bond and James Van Es due to Vic Country commitments.
It provided the opportunity for other Rebels to step up and fill the void, with small forward William White and Declan McGuigan both recording season-high totals of four goals each.
Beau Tedcastle, who returned from Allies duties on the weekend, picked up right where he left off for the Rebels with a two-goal outing that could have easily been more.
The Rebels broke out to an early two-goal lead and maintained that margin for most of the contest until late third quarter goals to White and Tedcastle saw the Rebels boast a 28-point lead at three quarter time.
Tedcastle then added his second major just 42 seconds into the final quarter as the Rebels held a game-high 34-point lead, before the Knights created some fear in the Rebels' camp, trimming the margin to just 11 points with eight minutes left to play.
It was none other than Rebels' stand-out performer Hamish Sinnott who kicked the sealer to go along with a game-high 34 disposals and seven tackles as the Rebels held on in the 12.12 (84) to 10.10 (70) win.
The Rebels will likely remain without its key pieces for its upcoming season-defining clash against seventh-placed Sandringham at Mars Stadium, with Vic Country set to play Western Australia that same weekend in Geelong.
The Rebels play just two of their final five games at Mars Stadium which, if the Rebels want to play finals, are both must-win contests.
GWV Rebels 3.4 7.5 10.10 12.12 (84)
Northern Knights 1.1 5.5 6.6 10.10 (70)
