An in-form Gordon is now just one game outside the Central Highlands Netball League top four after running through eighth-placed Skipton by 19 goals on Saturday.
The loser of Saturday's affair at Skipton risked dropping outside of the top eight with four sides within striking distance, while the winner would assert themselves as a top eight side with just seven rounds to go.
Gordon's 54-35 win is now the Eagles' third-consecutive victory as the Eagles have risen from ninth on the ladder up to sixth over the past month.
The Eagles now turn their attention to an impressive Rokewood-Corindhap side who fell by just seven goals to undefeated Buninyong at home on Saturday.
It was an honourable loss for the Hoppers, who were the first side to come within single digits of the Bombers, removing any doubts about whether or not they are a top-four level team.
The fourth-placed Hoppers have lost just two matches this season, both to fellow top-four sides Buninyong and Learmonth, after starting the year on a six-game winning streak.
Learmonth and Beaufort both continued to push their cases for the top four as the Lakies cruised to a 24-goal win over Bungaree and the Crows dominated Waubra 59-31.
Through ten rounds, Learmonth, Rokewood-Corindhap and Beaufort appear to be the sides fighting it out for third and fourth spot in the top four, with Buninyong and Springbank clearly the teams to beat.
Newlyn was a side that could have jumped into the top eight but the Cats needed a miracle against Springbank, which remains undefeated after a 21-goal win.
Now Newlyn finds itself with Dunnstown, Daylesford and Clunes all within one game of the Cats after all three sides recorded crucial victories to keep their seasons alive.
Ballan, which had the bye, jumped above Waubra into 14th on the ladder after a second-consecutive week adding four premiership points.
Though there will be the usual eight games of Central Highlands Netball League action in round 11, all eyes will be on Buninyong's clash with Springbank when the two undefeated sides finally go head-to-head this weekend.
A GRADE
Beaufort 59 d Waubra 31
Springbank 52 d Newlyn 31
Daylesford 48 d Creswick 28
Dunnstown 50 d Carngham-Linton 35
Gordon 54 d Skipton 35
Learmonth 55 d Bungaree 31
Clunes 38 d Hepburn 29
Buninyong 50 d Rokewood-Corindhap 43
LADDER: BUNINYONG 40, 262.94; SPRINGBANK 40, 228.21; LEARMONTH 32, 172.37; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 32, 161.32; BEAUFORT 32, 138.54; GORDON 28, 118.97; BUNGAREE 24, 102.02; SKIPTON 24, 98.58; Newlyn 20, 112.80; Dunnstown 16, 108.93; Daylesford 16, 83.63; Clunes 16, 70.14; Carngham-Linton 12 68.28; Ballan 10, 53.35; Waubra 8, 43.06; Hepburn 6, 39.02; Creswick 4, 54.27
B GRADE
Waubra 36 d Beaufort 29
Springbank 26 d Newlyn 21
Creswick 26 d Daylesford 16
Dunnstown 37 d Carngham-Linton 17
Gordon 31 d Skipton 28
Learmonth 47 d Bungaree 33
Clunes 59 d Hepburn 5
Buninyong 64 d Rokewood-Corindhap 17
LADDER: BUNINYONG 40, 267.74;LEARMONTH 36, 175; BUNGAREE 36, 173.52; GORDON 32, 177.98; SPRINGBANK 26, 123.98; CLUNES 24, 146.72; BALLAN 24, 125.59; DUNNSTOWN 24, 117.59; Beaufort 20, 107.39; Carngham-Linton 20, 83.21;Skipton 18, 84.76; Newlyn 16, 98.85; Waubra 16, 84.59; Rokewood-Corindhap 12, 69.62; Creswick 8, 59.03; Hepburn 0, 13.09; Daylesford 0 28.81
C GRADE
Beaufort 38 d Waubra 31
Newlyn 35 d Springbank 19
Creswick 30 d Daylesford 22
Dunnstown 26 d Carngham-Linton 18
Gordon 46 d Skipton 20
Learmonth 38 d Bungaree 33
Buninyong 47 d Rokewood-Corindhap 19
LADDER: BUNINYONG 40, 244.79; SPRINGBANK, 36 179.38; NEWLYN 36, 145.93; BALLAN 32, 160.12; BUNGAREE 32, 151.64; CLUNES 24, 123.72; BEAUFORT 24, 111.29; LEARMONTH 24, 109.54; Gordon 24, 102.56; Carngham-Linton 20, 83.39; Rokewood-Corindhap 16, 102.17; Dunnstown 16, 80.97; Waubra 12, 73.44; Skipton 8, 54.19; Creswick 4, 49.50; Daylesford 4, 25.39
17/UNDER
Waubra 24 d Beaufort 18
Newlyn 41 d Springbank 21
Daylesford 37 d Creswick 10
Carngham-Linton 22 d Dunnstown 16
Skipton 35 d Gordon 17
Bungaree 31 d Learmonth 17
Hepburn 51 d Clunes 22
Buninyong 31 d Rokewood-Corindhap 7
LADDER: HEPBURN 40, 251.08; BUNGAREE 40, 200.68; BUNINYONG 32, 120.62; SKIPTON 28, 149.49; NEWLYN 28, 142.16; CARNGHAM-LINTON 28, 134.38; LEARMONTH 24, 111; WAUBRA 24 ,93.07; Clunes 20, 139.38; Dunnstown 20, 110.78; Springbank 20, 102.43; Daylesford 12, 75.85; Beaufort 12, 60.56; Ballan 12, 49.55; Rokewood-Corindhap 8, 62.80; Gordon 8, 51.37; Creswick 4, 18.77
15/UNDER
Waubra 22 d Beaufort 16
Springbank 29 d Newlyn 18
Daylesford 36 d Creswick 6
Carngham-Linton 26 d Dunnstown 16
Gordon 20 d Skipton 11
Bungaree 25 d Learmonth 20
Hepburn 33 d Clunes 17
Buninyong 29 d Rokewood-Corindhap 7
LADDER: HEPBURN 40, 297.62; SPRINGBANK 40, 277.69; SKIPTON 36, 320.59; BUNGAREE 36, 260.78; GORDON 36, 240.40; CLUNES 28, 178.76; CARNGHAM-LINTON 28, 154; LEARMONTH 20, 90.58; Newlyn 16, 95.16; Ballan 16, 85.95; Buninyong 14, 68.14; Daylesford 12, 54.89; Waubra 12, 31.82; Beaufort 8, 41.59; Rokewood-Corindhap 8, 39.92; Dunnstown 6, 43.26; Creswick 4, 7.72
13/UNDER
Waubra 25 d Beaufort 7
Newlyn 23 d Springbank 5
Daylesford 33 d Creswick 11
Carngham-Linton 28 d Dunnstown 23
Gordon 14 d Skipton 3
Learmonth 16 d Bungaree 9
Clunes 33 d Hepburn 13
Buninyong 8 d Rokewood-Corindhap 4
LADDER: GORDON 40, 261.02; NEWLYN 36, 242.86; CARNGHAM-LINTON 36, 238.79; BUNINYONG 32, 108.79; SPRINGBANK 28, 184.03; DUNNSTOWN 26, 111.93; LEARMONTH 20, 141.75; CLUNES 20, 102.14; Skipton 20, 99.09; Ballan 18, 63.57; Daylesford 16, 120.17; Waubra 16, 96.58; Bungaree 16, 80.65; Creswick 14, 55.49; Rokewood-Corindhap 10, 53.79; Hepburn 8, 26.70; Beaufort 4, 14.16
