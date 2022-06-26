The Courier

Solid performances from WestVic in hockey State League but women held to what could be a costly draw

GOING CLEAR: Sally Gregory of WestVic battles for possession in the State League 1 clash with PEGS. Picture: Luke Hemer

SOLID is the best way to describe WestVic's performances at home at the weekend with the boys team thumping La Trobe University in State League 2, while the women in State League 1 fought on for a 2-2 draw with PEGS.

