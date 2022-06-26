SOLID is the best way to describe WestVic's performances at home at the weekend with the boys team thumping La Trobe University in State League 2, while the women in State League 1 fought on for a 2-2 draw with PEGS.
The women's team has had an up-and-down season and would probably be a little disappointed not to get the full three points which could have pushed them equal with the top four for the first time this season.
Up against a team which had only won twice so far this year, WestVic's attack was led by Charli Jones and Kate Ryan, who each scored, but the defence wasn't able to hold out, letting two goals through as PEGS held on for a draw.
In the end, the result is probably going to be seen as two points dropped rather than one point gained in the tight battle for the finals.
The result leaves WestVic in sixth position, but well-and-truly within touching distance of the top four, just two points and a 13-goal difference behind fourth-placed North West Lightning.
The men were outstanding in their 5-0 win over La Trobe University. It was a terrific all-round performance from the team which got its attacking game going, but also managed to keep a clean sheet for one of the few times this season.
Rory Denning had a day to remember, leading the way with a hat-trick, while James Van Der Schyff and Toby Hoy also getting on the scorecard.
Like the women, the win sees the men move up to sixth position, but the more competition is more dominated near the top of the ladder with WestVic finding itself six points adrift of the top four, despite a solid goal differential of +18.
This weekend is a bye round across the competition with WestVic's women's next clash up against Mornington Peninsula away. Mornington Peninsula is another side which has struggled at time this season and picking up the full three points will be a must if WestVic is serious about making the play-offs.
The men meanwhile will also face a week off and have a big match coming up after the bye against third placed Craigieburn Falcons.
