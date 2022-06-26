Firefighters have revealed the evacuation of an Alfredton factory on Friday was triggered by a spill of just 100ml of mercury over a four-square-metre area.
That is less than half a cup of liquid.
Advertisement
Fire Rescue Victoria station officer Luke Shearer said one person was taken to hospital for observation.
The spill was reported around 3.45pm on Friday and led to the evacuation of 60 people.
Mr Shearer said the toxic element originated from a gauge at the UGL Limited train and tram components factory in Gregory Street West.
"There was a malfunction in one of the pieces of machinery - and the liquid leaked out onto the floor," the Lucas-based firefighter said.
"It was an older-style machine.
"We used specialised HAZMAT equipment to clean it up and its been put in a recovery drum.
"UGL will now bring in a contractor to take it to a safe disposal area.
"Police also attended the spill and they notified Worksafe, which is the normal procedure."
Mr Shearer said the Lucas station was called out to two or three mercury spills a year..
Mercury poisoning is usually associated with seafood and gold mining.
Ingesting the heavy metal or its vapours can contribute to severe mood swings and behavioural issues.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.