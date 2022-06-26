IN somewhat of a shock, western district cyclist Lucas Hamilton has been left out of the BikeExchange team for the Tour de France, despite a strong showing at the recent Giro D'Italia.
Hamilton finished as the top rider for the BikeExchange team, finishing 15th overall at the Giro, but it wasn't enough to earn him a chance to back up in another grand tour so soon.
In another shock selection, team leader Brit Simon Yates, who was injured in the Giro, has also not been selected in the Australian-owned squad.
When he spoke to The Courier earlier this month, Hamilton said he hoped for a ride in the Tour de France, but understood a lot of recovery would be needed with the Giro D'Italia having been the main focus this season.
Hamilton will be buoyed by his form in Italy and should he stay injury free would be expected to fill a domestique role in Spain come September.
Dylan Groenewegen and Michael Matthews will now the eight-strong squad as it hunts for stage victories in Denmark and France rather than overall honours.
Team BikeExchange-Jayco Line-Up:
Jack Bauer (NZL) - 7th appearance
Luke Durbridge (AUS) - 8th appearance
Dylan Groenewegen (NED) - 5th appearance
Amund Grndahl Jansen (NOR) - 5th appearance
Chris Juul-Jensen (DEN) - 5th appearance
Michael Matthews (AUS) - 7th appearance
Luka Mezgec (SLO) - 3rd appearance
Nick Schultz (AUS) - Debut appearance
