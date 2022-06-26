The Courier

Lucas Hamilton misses out selection for Tour de France as BikeExchange also leave out team leader Simon Yates

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated June 26 2022 - 3:22am, first published 3:00am
Lucas Hamilton has missed out on a Tour de France ride, despite a strong Giro D'Italia. Picture: Getty Images

IN somewhat of a shock, western district cyclist Lucas Hamilton has been left out of the BikeExchange team for the Tour de France, despite a strong showing at the recent Giro D'Italia.

