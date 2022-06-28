Only one point separates first from second on The Courier's Ballarat Football Netball League player of the year leaderboard after an influential round of voting.
Darley captain Brett Bewley polled four votes in his side's 106-point rout against Lake Wendouree and now sits just one vote behind lEast Point forward Jordan Johnston.
Advertisement
Bewley racked up 43 disposals, 11 clearances and 10 tackles on a monster day out.
Bacchus Marsh captain Jake Owen moved into third place with his second best-on-ground performance in a row.
Staying in defence after his mid-season move, Owen finished with nine intercept marks and nine spoils.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.