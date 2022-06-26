CHFL finals and premiership races tighten up | round 10 game-by-game reviews, latest from coaches

Andrew Milroy (Bungaree) manages to elude the grasp of Learmonth's Will Green at Biunagree. Picture: Adam Trafford

The battle for the CHFL top four and the double chances that go with it has tightened right up.



Five teams are in the hunt.

And it is much the same at the bottom end of the top eight.



Rokewood-Corindhap, Bungaree, Learmonth and Waubra are in a conest for sixth, seventh and eight.



Four does not going into tthree.

Here are the reviews for each game from Saturday's round 10.

SKIPTON BRINGS GORDON RUN TO END



Skipton went a long way towards securing a top four spot and the double chance that goes with it in the finals by ending Gordon's unbeaten run in the Central Highlands Football League at Skipton on Saturday.

The Emus dismissed Gordon by 40 points to also confirm they are right in the premiership race.

Advertisement Ad

While sitting third, Skipton remains in a five-way battle for the top four positions and still have some work to do with assignments against Hepburn (fourth) and Springbank (top) still to come.

For Gordon, it was not only its first loss of this season, but the first time it has tasted defeat since the 2019 preliminary final, when it went down to eventual premier Waubra - having not played in 2020 owing to COVID-19 and being unbeaten in 11 games last year.

As far as Skipton was concerned this was the match it needed to win, especially being at home.

Advertisement Ad

"We play our home ground really well. We back ourselves down here," joint coach Sam Willian said.

Willian highlighted the work the Emus had put into their preparation for the clash.

"We put a lot of work into Gordon."

He said they had watched the Eagles as much as possible since losing to them by 68 points in round one last year and developed a blueprint to beat them.

"There were a few steps we had to take and we did that.

"It was an awesome team effort. Everyone bought into it."

Willian said while there were some great individual efforts, it was the effort across the board which was most pleasing.

He said although Skipton had not taken its chances with the wind in the first term - scoring 1.6 to 1.2 - it had held firm in the second to lead and importantly got a run-on in the third quarter.

The Emus added six goals to lead by 40 points at the last change and then broken even with Gordon in the run home.

Willian said the outcome was a massive step in the right direction.

"We really put it on everyone that we needed to pass this challenge, and that it was going to take a 110 per cent effort and total effort.

Advertisement Ad

"It's a big tick. We played four quarters of committed football with everyone trying their heart out."

Willian said there was a real focus on finishing in the top four.

"If we can, it opens up the season for us," he said.

Gordon joint coach Adam Toohey said Skipton was simply too good.

"We felt good going into the second quarter and thought we could take hold of the game, but they kept us quiet and we didn't have the answers."

Toohey said the focus was now on how the Eagles responded.

Advertisement Ad

"That'll be the biggest test."

Sam Griffiths is Gordon's main injury worry out of the game with wrist trouble.

The Eagles had two debutants at Skipton - Dylan Anderson and Ryan Humphries from the under-18s.

Skipton 1.6 3.8 9.11 13.13 (91)

Gordon 1.2 1.6 3.7 7.9 (51)

GOALS - Skipton: L.Stranks 3, L.Wills 2, B.Mckimmie 2, J.Romeril 1, J.Peeters 1, M.Romeril 1, D.Kilpatrick 1, J.McClure 1; Gordon: A.Toohey 2, J.Gorman 2, C.Ascough 1, L.Reynolds 1, B.Horsham 1

BEST - Skipton: J.Peters, A.McLean, L.Stranks, M.Romeril, L.Wills, J.Peeters; Gordon: M.Nolan, M.Gunnell, E.Crackel, C.Winter, D.Anderson, B.Frazer

WAUBRA HOLDS OFF LATE CROWS SURGE

Waubra held off a late surge from Beaufort and then kicked away to bring up an 18-point win over Beaufort at Beaufort.

This keeps Waubra within one game of the top eight, with Bungaree (seventh) and Learmonth (eighth) just ahead of it.

The Roos have also edged ahead of 10th-placed Beaufort on percentage.

Advertisement Ad

Although the margin looked comfortable, the match tightened up in the last quarter.

Beaufort trailed by 18 points at the last change, but surged to close within two points and with all the run.

Waubra steadied though, with the Crows unable to give any more.

Roos coach Matt James believes they missed an opportunity to "put Beaufort away" in the first half and as a result were lucky to hold on.

"You could say we got out of jail."

Injuries did not help Waubra's cause with Connor Friend (ankle), Ethan Kennedy (concussion) and Caleb McGrath (hamstring) unable to finish the game.

Advertisement Ad

Beaufort joint coach Mitch Jenkins said it was again disappointing to get so close, but be unable to go on with the job.

"We had all the momentum, but to their (Waubra) credit they were able to stem the flow.

"We had chances, but could not get the goals on the board."

Jenkins said one big area of improvement for Beaufort during the season was the ability to stop an opposition's run-on and work its way back into a game.

"They got a jump on us, but we were able to respond and stay in the contest."

Ash Davies was forced out of the game after suffering a poke in an eye and will have tests to determine whether he can play next round.

Advertisement Ad

Waubra 4.5 7.7 11.8 13.11 (89)

Beaufort 2.1 6.5 7.8 11.8 (71)

GOALS - Waubra: J.Lukich 3, H.Hughes 2, B.Green 2, S.Buck 1, A.Murphy 1, T.Nash 1, B.Colligan 1, H.Bond 1, H.Baldwinson 1; Beaufort: D.Jones 4, B.Northern 2, T.Haase 2, A.McDermott 1, L.Murray 1, M.Todd 1

BEST - Waubra: J.Lukich, T.Ford, B.Green, H.Hughes, C.Friend, H.Bond; Beaufort: L.Cox, D.Jones, M.Todd, L.Ward, J.McDermott, B.Thomas

WICKERS AVOID MORE HEART BREAK WITH SECOND WIN

Creswick secured a last-gasp win over Daylesford at Creswick - the Wickers' second of the season.

Having missed a kick on goal after the final siren to defeat Ballan the previous week, Creswick this time had the last say to get home by two points.

The Wickers would have been shattered to lose, having taken control of the match with a four-goal second quarter and led for all but a short time late in the game.

Daylesford looked like it might get an unlikely victory when it kicked a goal in time-on in the fourth term to get the lead, but it was Lleyton Scheele who would get the winning goal from a set shot.

Creswick coach Dean Romeril feared another close loss when Daylesford hit the lead

"I thought it was groundhog day.

Advertisement Ad

He said he was extremely happy for most of the day.

"We played a terrific brand of footy for three quarters, but then they stepped up the pressure to get back into the game with some of their experienced players standing up.

"It became a really tight arm wrestle late."

Creswick had to deal with the late withdrawal of ruckman Luke Ryan.

He was replaced by Tom Scott for just his fourth appearance of the season and did what Romeril described as an "amazing" job.

Romeril said the Wickers had shown some real resilience in fighting back to get the win, which showed they had what it took to match it with every side outside the top eight.

Advertisement Ad

Daylesford coach Hamish Jarrad said Creswick showed much more desire in the first half.

"They really gave us a lesson on getting to the footy first and then running hard.

"We responded after half-time, but unfortunately left too much to do."

Daylesford had been chasing back-to-back wins and a fourth win for the season, which would have kept it within one game of the top eight.

Creswick 3.2 7.5 8.5 9.7 (61)

Daylesford 2.4 3.7 5.8 8.11 (59)

GOALS - Creswick: L.Scheele 3, D.Whitfield 2, J.Thomas 2, R.Cox 1, C.Robinson 1; Daylesford: S.Winnard 5, H.Jarrad 2, S.O'Brien 1

BEST - Creswick: D.Whitfield, L.Scheele, T.Scott, B.Plover, C.new, B.Sternberg; Daylesford: B.Jones, T.Sullivan, C.Peart, L.Jones, S.Winnard, H.Jarrad

TOWNERS IN CLASS OF THEIR OWN



Dunnstown was far too strong in all facets of the game in defeating the winless Carngham-Linton by 148 points at Snake Valley.

With the size of the win and Gordon's loss the Towners jump up to second position.

Advertisement Ad

Dunnstown coach Glenn Wilkins said the most pleasing aspect of the performance was seeing the players stick to the system.

"It can be easy to get away from the game plan in a match like this.

"From start to finish we worked on our structures and the way we wanted to move the footy."

Wilkins said it was also pleasing to get some added percentage out of the day.

"We just have to keep going on with it."

Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble summed up the day succinctly. "We got monstered."

Advertisement Ad

"They're a good side. Very slick and well drilled. They move the ball so well and hit it at top speed.

"That's what we want to be and be able to do.

"It was a great learning opportunity for our boys," Scoble said.

He believes Dunnstown is the best team they have played this season.

Dunnstown 6.5 11.8 18.12 26.14 (170)

Carngham-Linton 0.1 0.4 1.4 3.4 (22)

GOALS - Dunnstown: L.Taylor 6, J.Learmonth 5, L.Guiao 4, J.Leonard 3, W.Henderson 2, K.Forde 1; Carngham-Linton: J.Foley 2, C.Vagg 1

BEST - Dunnstown: K.Forde, W.Henderson, J.Leonard, L.Guiao, J.Learmonth, L.Taylor; Carngham-Linton: K.Raven, J.Stalker, W.Bruty, J.Hayes, J.Richardson, M.Grigsby

LEARMONTH MOVES CLOSE TO PLAYING FINALS

Learmonth held on to eighth position with a 17-point win over Bungaree at Bungaree.

It not only kept it a game ahead of Waubra, but drew it level on premiership points with Bungaree and within one win of Rokewood-Corindhap.

Advertisement Ad

The Lakies will get a chance to firm up its position even more against Carngham-Linton, Creswick, Ballan and Daylesford in the next four weeks.

It will not be so easy for the Demons, with Waubra up next.

There was little in the game all day.

Learmonth led by five points three-quarter time and the contest tightened up even further before it eased away with two goals in a row.

Learmonth coach Nick Willox said he felt that the Lakies were on top for most of the day, but were unable to put the game away until the last 10 minutes.

Willox cut his game short to rest hamstring tightness, which has been hampering him over several weeks.

Advertisement Ad

Bungaree coach Ryan Waight likened the game to the loss to Dunnstown the previous week.

"It was disappointing. They took their opportunities, we didn't and that was probably the difference.

"The effort is there, but not the execution."

Waight said the loss now made it hard for the Demons to hold on to a spot in the top eight.

"If we are to make finals we are going to improve."

He said he was sure Bungaree was going to be right in most games, but it was all about grabbing games by the "scruff of the neck" late when the opportunities were there - something other teams were doing.

Advertisement Ad

Ruckman Jaykeb Lench and Max Lawless were withdrawals from Bungaree's selected side.

Learmonth 3.2 5.3 7.6 10.10 (70)

Bungaree 3.1 5.6 6.7 7.11 (53)

GOALS - Learmonth: M.Judd 3, D.Folkes 2, J.Laidlaw 1, B.Powell 1, J.Findlay 1, W.Green 1; Bungaree: J.Murphy 2, J.Butler 1, C.O'Keefe 1, J.Walter 1, L.Thornton 1, D.Morris 1, T.Gough 1

BEST - Learmonth: B.Powell, W.Green, M.Judd, J.Graham, T.McKechnie, J.Laidlaw; Bungaree: A.Browning, A.Milroy, L.Prendergast, B.Willian, M.Geary, S.Hammond

HEPBURN CRUISES AT CLUNES

Hepburn returned from an extended break to easily account for Clunes by 81 points at Clunes.

This keeps the Burras in fifth position with two losses - the same number as Dunnstown and Skipton.

Hepburn coach Mitch Banner said as big as the margin was, there continued to be room for improvement as they prepared to face Skipton, Rokewood-Corindhap and Springbank.

"It's a massive month coming up, with Skipton potentially the biggest game of the year for us."

Andy McKay had a day out with seven goals.

Advertisement Ad

Clunes coach Luke Davidson said it had been a game to forget for the Magpies.

"It was just one of those days when we just weren't on.

"When you have a young group you expect a couple of these kinds of days and we hadn't had one up to now."

He said while there was a general feeling it was Clunes' worst performance of the year, Hepburn was impressive and took the Magpies' game away from them.

"They didn't let us do what we wanted to do. It isn't easy to learn and adjust on the fly."

Matt Newton suffered concussion, but Clunes is hopeful he will be right after a week off with a bye.

Advertisement Ad

Hepburn 4.6 7.10 10.14 17.16 (118)

Clunes 1.1 2.4 4.5 5.7 (37)

GOALS - Hepburn: A.McKay 7, S.Tighe 4, J.Clarke 2, M.McKay 1, N.Johns 1, B.Yanner 1; Clunes: J.Fazio 2, P.Coon 1, J.Thomas 1, D.Bulluss 1

BEST - Hepburn: D.Dennis, A.McKay, N.Johns, J.Clarke, S.Tighe, R.Jenkins; Clunes: C.Newton, J.Thompson, B.Davidson, P.Coon, J.Thomas, D.Bulluss

BUNINYONG GETS HOLD OF HOPPERS

Buninyong kept its slim finals hopes alive with a clear-cut 32-point win over Rokewood-Corindhap at Rokewood.

With just three wins, the Bombers are still two games and a big chunk of percentage outside the top eight.

A lot will have to go their way, so the odds are against it, but you never know.

Outside that, it was an overdue win after being run down late by Skipton a week earlier.

For the Grasshoppers, the defeat hurts.

They remain sixth, two games inside the top eight, but the concern is that in their remaining six games they face four of the top five sides - Gordon, Hepburn, Skipton and Springbank.

Advertisement Ad

Their other two fixtures are against Clunes and Beaufort, and they might need three wins to hold on.

Caius Barrenger had his biggest day in front of goal for Buninyong with four goals.

Ruckman Ed Denouden underlined his importance for the Grasshoppers on return from injury.

Rokewood-Corindhap went into the game without Luke Philp, who dropped out of the selected side.

Buninyong 3.1 8.1 11.5 12.8 (80)

Rokewood-Corindhap 1.2 2.6 4.8 6.12 (48)

GOALS - Buninyong: C.Barrenger 4, J.Rodgers 2, L.Cullen 2, A.Hart 1; Rokewood-Corindhap: M.Brehaut 2, T.Fagg 1, Z.Jenkins 1, M.McLaughlin 1, M.Aikman 1

BEST - Buninyong: T.Ross, J.Arnold, M.Warner, J.Rodgers, J.Atkinson, C.Barrenger; Rokewood-Corindhap: E.Denouden, M.Brehaut, Z.Jenkins, J.Bragagnolo, J.Morgan, L.Baker

SPRINGBANK INCREASES HOLD ON TOP



Springbank cruised to its 10th consecutive victory and moved two games clear on top of the ladder with a 60-point win over Newlyn at Wallace.

The Tigers controlled the contest early before running away in the second half.

Advertisement Ad

It was another big performance up forward from Stephen Staunton, kicking nine goals and earning plenty of praise from Springbank coach Andrew Challis.

"He is just unbelievable. You cannot replace guys like him in senior footy," Challis said.

"He is very valuable to our side and just seems to get better and better every week."

Challis was really pleased with the Tigers' response after quarter time, with Springbank adding eight goals to one through the second and third quarters.

"We just started to get on top of Newlyn in the contested footy," Challis said.

"We really kicked into gear after quarter time and our boys just got back to what they are best at."

Advertisement Ad

Newlyn coach Chris Banwell said that while the Cats' second and third quarters were disappointing, his side could draw positives from their performance at the beginning and end of the game.

"We just wanted to make a contest out of the first 25 minutes and we believe we did that," Banwell said.

"To also kick four goals in the last quarter when it looked like it could have blown out to 100 points was a little win for us."

Springbank leads Dunnstown, Skipton and Hepburn at the top of the ladder after 10 rounds.

Springbank 4.1 8.4 12.8 15.12 (102)

Newlyn 2.1 3.6 3.6 7.6 (42)

GOALS - Springbank: S.Staunton 9, A.Grace 2, C.Parkin 2, C.Quinlan 1, H.Twaits 1; Newlyn: M.Darmody 2, L.Bell 2, F.Hay 1, L.Prendergast 1, C.Long 1

BEST - Springbank: S.Staunton, H.Twaits, D.Shelley, S.Donegan, I.Pertzel, M.Lakey; Newlyn: D.Wehrung, S.Murphy-McKay, M.Darmody, T.Carey, W.Lund, B.Huggett