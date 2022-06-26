The Courier

CHFL finals and premiership races tighten up | round 10 game-by-game reviews, latest from coaches

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated June 26 2022 - 7:49am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Milroy (Bungaree) manages to elude the grasp of Learmonth's Will Green at Biunagree. Picture: Adam Trafford

The battle for the CHFL top four and the double chances that go with it has tightened right up.

Five teams are in the hunt.

And it is much the same at the bottom end of the top eight.

Rokewood-Corindhap, Bungaree, Learmonth and Waubra are in a conest for sixth, seventh and eight.

Four does not going into tthree.

Here are the reviews for each game from Saturday's round 10.

SKIPTON BRINGS GORDON RUN TO END

Skipton went a long way towards securing a top four spot and the double chance that goes with it in the finals by ending Gordon's unbeaten run in the Central Highlands Football League at Skipton on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.