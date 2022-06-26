The Courier
Ballarat Base Hospital returns to Code Yellow; Grampians Health says see a GP unless it's urgent

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated June 26 2022 - 7:14am, first published 7:10am
Ballarat's public hospital issues Code Yellow alert

A significant demand for emergency care across the weekend has seen Grampians Health declare a Code Yellow at the Ballarat Base Hospital - otherwise known as an internal emergency alert.

