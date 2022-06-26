Ballarat's public hospital issues Code Yellow alert

A significant demand for emergency care across the weekend has seen Grampians Health declare a Code Yellow at the Ballarat Base Hospital - otherwise known as an internal emergency alert.
The hospital said they had also been hit by an increased demand to manage and isolate patients with - or suspected of having - COVID.
"We urge members of our community to carefully consider your health care needs," staff said in a statement issued just after 4pm Sunday.
"The Code Yellow means we will focus staffing on the most urgent areas of care and service delivery. We will still be able to maintain care for those who need it and for our existing patients.
"If you are unwell, we advise discussion with your GP as soon as possible in order to avoid the need to attend the hospital emergency department.
"This will help us care for those who most need emergency support and potentially a hospital bed."
Grampians Health Ballarat said it would continue its current visitor guidelines, but may need to revise those as circumstances change.
"We thank the community for their continued patience and support at this time."
A Code Yellow was last declared at the hospital on April 22.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
