The sheep pavilion at the Ballarat Showgrounds was packed on Sunday, as hundreds flocked to the Victorian Sheep Show.
Inside, sheep from across the state strutted their stuff, as judges examined the quality, and quantity, of wool on display.
The sheep themselves didn't seem to mind, as they were paraded from pens by proud farmers young and old before being checked out by the judges.
It was a delight to see a smile break out on a grizzled farmer as their ram or ewe received a ribbon, before the sheep began trying to nibble it.
There was also a trades show, a butchery demonstration, and a sheepdog competition.
While the event was able to take place last year, it's still an important occasion, both for the social aspect and for serious business, according to wool judge Brent Flood.
"All these studs here are benchmarking their genetics and their own produce with others, and they're able to measure themselves and benchmark themselves to other sheep in the industry," he said.
"The farmers can discuss different problems and how seasons are in different areas as well.
"It's great to see so many people around, and so many sheep entries as well - we've been starved of any interaction or multi-vendor type events."
Judging in his third event after a call-up to the Royal Sydney Show, Mr Flood said sheep were separated by age and judged on their wool, as well as their "structure and constitution".
"Its ability to survive and thrive in outdoor environments, looking at its feet, and its wool quality," he explained.
"I actually grew up in Ballarat, but all of Mum's side of the family are sheep farmers around St Arnaud, so I've always been passionate about that, so I run a few sheep of my own up there and work for my uncle who has a Merino stud up there."
With a ewe judged supreme champion, James Knight from bamganie said he was glad to be back amongst the show scene.
"I'm very happy with the way they've presented themselves today, we thought we'd do okay with the rams but the ewes have been outstanding for us so far this season," he said.
"We've won a few classes before but never supreme champion, we're very happy."
Milton Savage, from Derrinallum, said he was also very proud of his nine-month-old ram, who took home a champion ribbon in the one-and-a-half-years woolly category.
"He was structurally so sound and correct, well-balanced with a beautiful fleece of wool - that's 73 years of breeding," he said.
"An old bloke, Geoff Baker, who bred Southdowns, said he'd never be able to improve unless he came to shows to compare his sheep to other breeders, it's an important part of it - you can't isolate yourself in that respect."
