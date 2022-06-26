The Courier
Harry Twaits reflects on Springbank's unbeaten Central Highlands Football League run | Footy Wrap

Updated June 26 2022 - 10:04am, first published 9:01am
Harry Twaits impressed in Springbank's win.

Springbank's Harry Twaits is a guest on this weekend's edition of our Footy Wrap as his Springbank side celebrates another win in the Central Highlands Football League.

