Springbank's Harry Twaits is a guest on this weekend's edition of our Footy Wrap as his Springbank side celebrates another win in the Central Highlands Football League.
Meanwhile, in the Ballarat Football Netball League, there was plenty of movement in the top six as the contenders eye off an unbeaten Melton.
Our footy experts Matt Currill and David Brehaut have all the news from a big weekend of footy.
Watch below.
