Roo holding his own against former AFL star | BFNL Stars of the Week

Last round they went head-to-head and they both look better for the contest.
Nothing separated Darley captain Brett Bewley and his East Point counterpart at the weekend, the pair sharing a league-high 170 ranking points.
Bewley had the ball on a string in the Devils' 106-point win against Lake Wendouree, finishing with 43 disposals (21 contested), 11 clearances, 10 tackles and nine marks.
Johnston didn't enjoy a similar level of comfort, his side trailing Sunbury the whole game until 10 minutes to play before the Roos salvaged a 13-point win.
The captain finished with 37 disposals (14 contested), 11 marks, eight clearances and seven inside 50s.
Bewley and Johnston only narrowly edged out Darley pair Nick Rodda and Dylan Landt who collected 168 ranking points.
Rodda kicked a round-high nine goals while Landt racked up 36 disposals and 11 inside 50s.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
