The Courier

Top-of-the-table VNL sides set for Selkirk showdown

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated June 30 2022 - 5:49am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BALLARAT BOUND: The Geelong Cougars will play a Victorian Netball League clash against Melbourne University on Sunday. Picture: supplied

The ladder-leading Geelong Cougars are set to bring their nine-game winning streak to Ballarat on Sunday when the Victorian Netball League side hosts Melbourne University at Selkirk Stadium.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.