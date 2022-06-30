Top-of-the-table VNL sides set for Selkirk showdown

The ladder-leading Geelong Cougars are set to bring their nine-game winning streak to Ballarat on Sunday when the Victorian Netball League side hosts Melbourne University at Selkirk Stadium.
Geelong Cougars netball coordinator Lisa McFarlane is excited to bring Cougars netball to Ballarat.
"It is great to have the opportunity to showcase the premier competition in Ballarat," McFarlane said.
"We have a few Ballarat girls across our teams so it will be really nice for them to have their families and friends come out and support them."
The Cougars will bring their Championship, Division 1 and Under-19 squads to Ballarat as the reigning premiers look for their 10th win in a row.
"It is a great chance for young Ballarat juniors to be able to come along and see netball at that level," McFarlane said.
"We are really excited to play at Selkirk Stadium, it just looks fantastic."
A curtain raiser between the Geelong Flyers and Melbourne University Development Squad begins the day's play at 11am.
The Cougars' Under-19 side starts at 1pm, followed by the top-of-the-table clash at 2.30pm with Division 1 at 4pm.
All Ballarat Netball League juniors wearing their club uniform are eligible for free entry to Selkirk Stadium on Sunday.
