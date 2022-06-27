Ballarat and the wider Victoria Police Western Region have welcomed a new assistant commissioner to lead police efforts in keeping Victorians safe.
Assistant Commissioner Michael Grainger APM takes over from Assistant Commissioner Cindy Millen who had been in the role for four years.
Advertisement
Assistant Commissioner Grainger will be based in Geelong, overseeing an area that covers 40 per cent of the state, stretching as far as Mildura.
He joined Victoria Police in 1984, having spent time working as a medical orderly in a major road trauma hospital emergency department after leaving school.
In 2014 he was promoted to Superintendent at Road Policing Command where he developed state-wide road safety strategies with the aim to end road trauma in Victoria.
In 2018 he was appointed as assistant commissioner at State Emergencies and Support Command where he oversaw state-wide police communications, prisoner care, major event planning and emergency response including two major bushfire seasons and the coronavirus pandemic.
Assistant Commissioner Grainger is the recipient of several accolades including an Australian Police Medal in 2021.
In his new role, Assistant Commissioner Grainger is keenly focussed on road safety, family violence, youth crime and drug-related crime.
He is also committed to ensuring both victims and offenders are referred to support services to help prevent future offending.
"I am so proud to lead police efforts across western Victoria," Assistant Commissioner Grainger said.
"I see our police members closely engaged with their communities and so committed to delivering community safety every day; they are remarkable."
"I am determined to continue to focus our efforts on being the best we can be, to support our community."
He paid tribute to my predecessor, Assistant Commissioner Millen for developing an excellent team.
Assistant Commissioner Grainger will be touring a number of stations across Western Victoria in the coming weeks and months.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.