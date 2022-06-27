The Courier

Michael Grainger is the new Wester Region police assistant commissioner

By David Chapman
Updated June 27 2022 - 4:35am, first published 4:00am
Assistant Commissioner Michael Grainger

Ballarat and the wider Victoria Police Western Region have welcomed a new assistant commissioner to lead police efforts in keeping Victorians safe.

