The Courier

Drivers stuck on steep slope in heart of the Wombat State Forest

Gabrielle Hodson
Updated June 27 2022 - 5:15am, first published 3:30am
BLACKWOOD CFA: Crews from as far as Ballarat were called to rescue two people stuck for at least four hours on steep embankment. Picture: Gabrielle Hodson.

Local Fire Rescue Victoria personnel say the lack of specialist firefighting staff in the region led to a significant wait for two people stuck in the Wombat State Forest.

