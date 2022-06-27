The highly anticipated reopening of the RACV Goldfields Resort which was set to provide a much-needed economic boost and increase in patronage for surrounding businesses last weekend has yet to trickle down to Creswick, shop owners say.
84 on Albert, like many businesses located along Creswick's main street, have struggled to recover from the devastating floods, COVID-19 and, most recently, the resort's temporary closure.
Advertisement
Owner Bradley Coulter said his café was directly impacted by the hotel's closure, with his eatery seeing an "overnight drop in sales".
He expected to see an increase in sales at the weekend with RACV Goldfields reopening last Thursday but sadly his predictions proved wrong as he said surprisingly his shop had seen "one of its quietest weekends in a while".
"We were anticipating a really good weekend and I had prepared enough stock for it and it all sort of backfired," Mr Coulter said.
"In the dollar figure I would say for last weekend compared to the previous weekend and the one before that we lost at least a couple (of) grand. We were anticipating a really big lunch rush both weekend days as well and in terms of customer visits I would say we were probably down 70 to 80 per cent."
Up the road at bistro Meg's Place it was a similar situation, staff member Samantha Niblett said.
"We really thought the reopening would have resulted in more people coming through our doors this weekend and with school holidays starting, but it was a pretty quiet weekend," she said.
"We did about 20 meals on the Saturday and 50 meals on the Sunday when usually we would do about 70 to 80 meals per day.
"It was a bit of a let down to be honest."
Sales-wise, Ms Niblett said Meg's Place had seen a significant downturn at the weekend with their café averaging $1200 a night compared with $2000 night prior to January's floods.
Local grocer IGA Creswick was in a similar boat. However, store owner Steven Sellars was optimistic about customer numbers increasing to normal levels in the coming weeks.
"I don't know whether we're going to see a return to normal levels immediately until the resort is at full-occupancy but based on the fact that we lost trade after they closed, we anticipate trade to come back shortly," he said.
Mr Sellars said his IGA lost about five to six per cent in sales during the resort's closure.
Conversely, Smokeytown Café and Restaurant, located across the road from 84 on Albert, experienced an increase in sales with front of house staff member Jake Nikkelson attributing his eatery's increase in sales to the resort's reopening.
"We were pretty busy on both weekends and Sunday especially we had about 100 customers," he said.
Mr Nikkelson said Smokeytown appeared to be one of the more fortunate businesses along Creswick's main strip having not encountered any major spikes in trade after the floods or the resort's temporary closure.
"We have had steady business so far and I think the only times we've seen a difference is during school holidays," he said.
Advertisement
IN THE NEWS:
Mr Coulter said he was unsure when his café would return to pre-flood trade.
"It's been a really horrible weekend and I thought when RACV Goldfields reopened (last) Thursday we would've seen our sales back up but that was not the case and I really don't know when we'll be back to normal," he said.
"I'm thinking maybe after winter we might see more people coming in but there's so many elements at play."
Hepburn Shire councillor Don Henderson said he believed the hike in fuel prices coupled with the wintry weather played a part in the lack of patronage for many businesses at the weekend.
Advertisement
Although, he said he was confident once the resort welcomed more guests it would result in a "dramatic" spike for Creswick businesses.
"As the resort picks back up we will have the old influx of people back into our eateries, gift shops and local businesses," Cr Henderson said.
RACV resort manager Martin Zumstein said the resort's reopening would be beneficial to both RACV members and the local economy.
"We're really proud of the work that has been undertaken to not only restore the venue, but also offer improved facilities and new features for our members and customers," Mr Zumstein said.
"The resort plays a significant role in contributing to the local economy - we're looking forward to being a part of our local community once again."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Advertisement
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.