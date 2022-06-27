Emergency services are rushing to a serious crash on the western fringes of Ballarat.
It is understood two cars have collided on Finchs Road, near the Greenhalghs Road intersection in Bunkers Hill.
There were initial reports of two people being trapped in one of the cars.
It is also understood there were multiple people in both cars at the time of the crash.
Ambulance Victoria has confirmed a primary school-aged child is in a critical condition with pelvis injuries, with an air ambulance dispatched.
There are multiple other patients being treated by paramedics, all of which appear to be in a stable condition.
The crash occurred about 4.50pm.
Police have blocked off Finchs Road to traffic.
The full extent of injuries is not yet known, but all emergency services are attending the scene.
The Courier will update this page as more information becomes available.
Ambulance Victoria and Victoria Police have been contacted for further information.
