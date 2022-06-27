The Courier
Updated

Emergency services at the scene of serious crash in Bunkers Hill

Updated June 27 2022 - 8:06am, first published 7:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police blocking Finchs Road at the Greenhalghs Road intersection.

Emergency services are rushing to a serious crash on the western fringes of Ballarat.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.