Hives forced to wait another day for Wimbledon debut

Ballarat's Zoe Hives much-anticipated Wimbledon debut has been put on ice - at least for another day.
And she has the notorious English weather to thank for it.
Hives was scheduled to play against world number five Maria Sakkari in front of a healthy crowd on court two, before rain interruptions wreaked havoc.
The 25-year-old from Kingston's match was postponed before she even took to the court.
Instead she is now scheduled to play at the more viewer-friendly time of 8pm on Tuesday (11am in London).
Meanwhile, Thanasi Kokkinakis "can't wait" after breaking his Wimbledon hoodoo to set up a second-round blockbuster with three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic.
Five long years since his last appearance at the All England Club, Kokkinakis continued his 2022 renaissance with a watershed 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 7-5 victory over Poland's Kamil Majchrzak on Monday.
After two previous first-round defeats, plus two unsuccessful qualifying campaigns, the 26-year-old is finally savouring his maiden win on London's hallowed grass courts.
"I'm super happy with how the result panned out. A lot of doubt coming into the tournament. Wasn't sure how I'd pull up, how I'd play, if I would even play," Kokkinakis said, having hurt his left knee in an on-court tumble at Surbiton three weeks ago.
The South Australian's rich reward is a show-court showdown on Wednesday with Djokovic, the 20-times grand slam champion chasing a seventh Wimbledon crown - and fourth straight.
"Can't wait. Can't wait for the opportunity," Kokkinakis said.
"Definitely was in the back of my mind playing that match. I obviously saw the draw.
"I'm not one of those people that doesn't look ahead. I knew I had a tough match obviously first, but definitely knew what was at stake."
