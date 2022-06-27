The Courier

Javelin legend Kathryn Mitchell earns a chance to defend her Commonwealth Games gold medal after selection in Australia's team for Birmingham

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated June 28 2022 - 12:12am, first published June 27 2022 - 11:29pm
Ballarat javelin star Kathryn Mitchell is off to her fifth Commonwealth Games after being selected in the Australian Athletics team. Picture: Adam Trafford

BALLARAT javelin legend Kathryn Mitchell is off to her fifth Commonwealth Games after being selected in the Australian athletics team to compete at next month's event in Birmingham.

