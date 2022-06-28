Ballarat's population has grown by 13,000 people in five years according to the latest census data.
The results from the 2021 census was released on Tuesday morning.
The City of Ballarat local government area had 113,763 people, an increase of 11.9 per cent from our population of 101,686 people recorded in the 2016 census.
Women still outnumber men, 51.9 per cent to 48.1 per cent, and the median age rose to 39 from 38, slightly older than the state median of 38.
The number of families also jumped - in 2016, 25,499 families were recorded, with 29,768 families in 2021.
The average number of children remains 1.9.
Almost 5000 new private dwellings have been added, from 45,115 in 2016 to 50,233 in 2021, and the average number of people per household is 2.4.
The median weekly income rose from $1160 to $1429, and the median monthly mortgage went from $1350 to $1477.
The biggest age segment is 25 to 29 year olds, making up 7.1 per cent of Ballarat's population.
The number of people born in Australia remained the same as 2016, at 83.7 per cent, while the number of people identifying as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander jumped from 1474 to 2100.
Only 57.3 per cent of Ballarat stated they had no long term health conditions, with each of the 10 conditions listed in the census question above the state and national percentages.
You can dive into the numbers yourself via the Australian Bureau of Statistics' census dashboard, and check out a snapshot of the Australia-wide figures here.
